Death toll in Khurda firecracker godown explosion rises to six

Khurda: The death toll in the explosion at a firecracker godown in Odisha’s Khurda rose to six as another critically injured person succumbed to severe burns while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Maheshwar Behera (23). The other five persons who died following the explosion are Bandavan Sahu, Niranjan Behera, Barju Behera, Sahadeva Behera and Dolagobinda Behera.

It is to be noted here that four persons were killed on the spot while four others sustained critical injuries following an explosion at firecracker unit at Bhusandapur village in Tangi block of Khurda district on March 6.

All the seriously injured persons were first admitted at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. While Dalagovind breathed his last later in the same evening, Maheshwar died today.