Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours informed the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Covid deaths have been reported from the following districts namely: Ganjam (3), Khordha (1), Gajapati (2), Rayagada (3) and Kalahandi (1)

The details of the death are as follows:

1. A 48 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 66 year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 34 year old male of Gajapati district.

4. A 70 year old male of Raygada district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

5. A 54 year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 64 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension, Hypothyroidism & morbid obesity.

7. A 61 year old male of Rayagada district.

8. A 54 year old female of Ganjam district.

9. A 48 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hepatitis-B & Diabetes.

10. A 63 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes & Coronary Artery Disease.