Death of Special POCSO court judge: Family members allege murder by wife & brother-in-law

Cuttack: In a new twist to the death case of Special POCSO court judge Subas Bihari, his family members today filed a police complaint alleging that he has been murdered by his wife and brother-in-law (wife’s brother).

Subas Bihari’s mother Tulasi Behari filed a complaint at the Markat Nagar Police Station alleging that he was killed by his wife Aparajita Ray and her brother.

After killing Subas Bihari, the duo tried to give it the form of a suicide case, she alleged.

It is to be noted here that Subas Bihari was rescued in critical condition while he was found hanging from the ceiling fans at his official residence at CDA Sector-9 of the City. Soon, he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Initially, it was suspected that the judge committed suicide. But with the allegations of his mother the case has now taken a new twist.

Meanwhile, the local police is said to have started an investigation into the matter. They are looking into different possible angles of the case.

On the other hand, the last rites of Subas Bihari were performed today as per the Vedic rituals.