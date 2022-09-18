Death of six newborns within 24 hours at Keonjhar hospital: CM Naveen seeks reports

Keonjhar: Taking a serious note of the deaths of six newborns within 24 hours at Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital due to alleged medical negligence, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reportedly sought a report on the incident.

Patnaik has reportedly sought a report from the concerned officials over the incident and is likely to take action based on the reports.

It is to be noted here that as many as six newborns died at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital within 24 hours allegedly due to medical negligence.

The family members of the deceased created ruckus on the premises of the health centre following the deaths of the toddlers.

Meanwhile, heavy security arrangements, including the deployment of police forces, have been made on the spot to avoid any untoward incidents.