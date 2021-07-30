Death of Odia migrant labourers in Andhra Pradesh: Odisha CM announces compensation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed his deep condolences over the death of Odia migrant labourers in Andhra Pradesh. This was informed by the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO).

According to the CMO, Patnaik has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the six deceased persons of Rayagada district. The excreta money will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ଗୁଣ୍ଟୁରର ଏକ ମାଛ ଫାର୍ମରେ ବିଦ୍ଯୁତ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଗୁଣୁପୁରର ୬ଜଣ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସେ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ₹୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଅନୁକମ୍ପାମୂଳକ ସହାୟତା ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି। — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 30, 2021

It is to be noted here that as many as six migrant workers from Gunupur area of Rayagada district, who were working in a prawn factory at Guntur of Andhra Pradesh, died due to electrocution.