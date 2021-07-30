Death of Odia migrant labourers in Andhra Pradesh: Odisha CM announces compensation

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed his deep condolences over the death of Odia migrant labourers in Andhra Pradesh. This was informed by the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO).

According to the CMO, Patnaik has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the six deceased persons of Rayagada district. The excreta money will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

It is to be noted here that as many as six migrant workers from Gunupur area of Rayagada district, who were working in a prawn factory at Guntur of Andhra Pradesh, died due to electrocution.

