Death of Assistant Collector in Rourkela of Odisha, viscera report obtained

Rourkela: In the latest development in the matter of the death of Assistant Collector in Rourkela of Odisha, the much-awaited viscera report has been obtained by the police on Monday. In the latest development in the death of Assistant Collector in Rourkela, a detailed probe had been started on October 2, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that, the DSP Banita Majhi has ordered a probe into the death of Susmita Minj, the Assistant Collector of Rourkela. According to available reports relating to this incident, the fire services personnel have carried out search in a pond located at Century Park where the body of the assistant collector was recovered.

According to reports, the body was recovered from the Sensory Park pond near the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Administration building on September 21, 2023.

The deceased woman had been identified as Sushmita Minj of Rourkela. She was working as an Assistant Collector in Rourkela. Her house was near the Rama Bahal area of ​​Rajgangpur, said reliable reports.

Every day she used to come from her house to the Rourkela office. The woman was staying at Rourkela Radhika Regency Hotel since last September 17, said reliable reports.

She was seen coming out of the hotel on Tuesday morning. Later in the evening, her dead body was recovered from the pond. It is worth mentioning that the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem on Thursday.

However, the Udit Nagar Police Station is continuing to investigate how and under what circumstances her body was recovered from the pond. On the other hand, the family members have alleged that Sushmita was murdered, said latest reports.

They said that two specific senior officers were involved in this incident. On the other hand, the police have taken the incident seriously and have started an investigation.