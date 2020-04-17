Death Anniversary Of Biju Patnaik To be Observed In A Somber Manner Across Odisha

Death Anniversary Of Biju Patnaik To be Observed In A Somber Manner Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The death anniversary of Biju Patnaik will be observed in a somber manner across Odisha today. The BJD party supremo, Naveen Patnaik requested all the party members to stay at home and pay floral tributes at respective residence due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He further advised that the Jiban Bindu (blood donation) program should continue. He has requested each member of the party to ensure that not a single person should face difficulties due to unavailability of blood.

All commemorative functions shall be refrained from. Biju Patnaik, the father of CM Naveen Patnaik was a daredevil pilot and the former CM of Odisha. He passed away on 17th April 1997 due to cardiac arrest.