Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik government on Tuesday hiked five per cent dearness allowance (DA) for all the State government employees and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

The DA has been increased from 12% of basic pay/pension to 17 % of basic pay/pension for the State government employees and pensioners.

The move will benefit around 3.5 lakh state government employees, sources said.