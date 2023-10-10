Deal for prostitution in Bhubaneswar bar, 2 women file complaint against bar owner

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking revelation by two bar dancers, they have alleged that the owner is selling them for prostitution in Bhubaneswar.

According to reliable reports, the allegation of prostitution in Bhubaneswar has been brought by the two bar dancers in Ashok Nagar area under the Capital police station jurisdiction in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The bar dancers complained to the police about how they were sexually harassed while working as bar dancers. There was a complaint about allowing the customers of the bar into the girls changing room. This was also reported to the Capital police station.

But later the owner tried to suppress the matter, but finally the truth came out. Earlier, the Excise team had formed a special team to prevent the illegal activities in this bar.

It is worth mentioning that, after the news was broadcast in the media, the Capital police station called four people for questioning. The video of a woman providing services to a Customer in the bar, has been going viral on social media, said reliable reports.