deaf youth falls off railway platform odisha

Dumb youth run over by train in Odisha, loses both legs

Jajpur Road: In a sad incident, a deaf youth fell onto the railway track in front of a running train at the Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday. He reportedly lost both his legs due to the accident.

The victim has been identified as Arjuna Bhanja of Taruan village under Ramachandrapur Police limits in Keonjhar district. He is deaf since birth.

As per reports, the deaf youth fell onto the railway track when a speeding train was coming on the same track at Jajpur Keonjhar Road Railway station.

Soon after the accident the critically injured youth was rushed to the Jajpur Road hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The youth had reportedly sustained critical injury in both his legs and head. Accordingly, both his legs were reportedly amputated.

Railway Police is investigating the case and trying to know why he had visited the Railway station.

