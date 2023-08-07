Deadline to apply for Gopabandhu Health Bima Yojana extended; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The deadline for applying for Gopabandhu Health Bima Yojana for working journalist has been extended till August 15. Earlier, the last date for applying was August 7.

Beneficiary registration process for Journalist Health Insurance Scheme 2023-2024 has started. For applying, the eligible person can visit the official website owjws.odisha.gov.in and submit the application form for health insurance online.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared the expansion of the health insurance coverage for journalists under the “Gopabandhu Health Bima Yojana” from 2 lakhs to 5 lakhs. This initiative aims to provide improved healthcare facilities to working journalists and their families in the state. With this development, a total of 87,170 working journalists and their families will benefit from the scheme.

Under the Gopabandhu Health Bima Yojana, journalists and their families previously had access to medical services up to 2 lakhs. However, the recent announcement by the Chief Minister will enhance the coverage to 5 lakhs, ensuring better healthcare services for journalists and their families.