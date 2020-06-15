Bhubaneswar: The last date for submission of Special or the second Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2020 online application form has been extended.

The dadeline of online application form submission for the B. Tech course has been extended till June 30 due to COVID-19 situation.

Likewise, the last date for online fee payment also has been extended till July 5.

While speaking about the development, an official said that the detailed schedule regarding dates of examination and availability of admit cards will be intimated to the candidates. An assessment of the situation will be done on June 30.

The Special OJEE is conducted to fill up the vacancies in B.Tech (Engineering) and lateral entry to B.Tech, B.Pharma, MCA, and LE-MCA in different engineering colleges of the State.