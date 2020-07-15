Bhubaneswar: The deadline for admissions into government and private schools in Odisha has been extended till August 14 due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The information regarding this extension of admission dates has been provided by the School and Mass Education Department government of Odisha.

According to the earlier order of the concerned Department the admissions started on June 9 and would end on July 15. But an extension had been effected and the last date has now been changed to August 14.

The circular of the extension has been circulated to the District Education Officer (DEO), the Block Education Officer (BEO) and the headmasters of all the government and private schools.

The main objective behind this move is that no student shall be devoid of education, one of the fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution.