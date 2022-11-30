Deadline for fixing HSRP on vehicles with Registration Number ending with 1, 2, 3 & 4 extended

Deadline for fixing HSRP
Image Credit: ODISHA GARAGE YouTube

Bhubaneswar: The deadline for sticking of the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on vehicles was extended by a month today.

Odisha government filed an affidavit in Orissa High Court, that reads that the last date for vehicles with registration numbers ending with 1,2,3, and 4 has been extended till December 31, 2022, say reports. It is to be noted that the last date was November 30, 2022.

It is also to be noted that no action shall be taken if booking has been made for the HSRP.

