Deadline extended for application submission of OTET 2022, know new dates

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has extended the application deadline for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022. According to the official notice, the candidates can now apply for the OTET 2022 second phase exam till 11.45PM on 26th October, 2022 at www.bseodisha.ac.in.

It was announced that the candidates who want to apply for this examination conducted by the Council of Secondary Education can apply online from 10 am to 10 am to 19 pm.

Previously, the last date for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test, OTET 2022 registration was October 19, 2022. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha released the OTET 2022 Application forms for both paper 1 and 2 on October 10, 2022.

Candidates applying for OTET 2022 will be required to pay registration fee which is Rs 500 for General/Other Category and Rs 300 for SC/ST Category.

The state government has made it mandatory to pass OTET for the recruitment of primary teachers in the state. OTET exam is conducted to evaluate the eligibility of candidates planning to become a teacher of classes I to VIII in government, private, or aided schools in the state of Odisha.

OTET exam is conducted for two categories including Category A and Category B for two papers namely Paper I and Paper-II. Category A is for Class I to Class V and Category B is for Class VI to Class VIII.

Meanwhile, the OTET question paper was leaked with the answer key last week in Malkangiri district of Odisha.