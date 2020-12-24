Deadbody Of A Man Recovered From Drain In Rayagada of Odisha

Rayagada: A dead body of man was recovered from a drain in Phuljaba village under Tikiri block of Rayagada district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified Kasana Majhi of the same village.

According to reports, Kasana had visited his in-laws place a few days back. However, as he did not return home his family filed a complaint at Tikiri Police Station.

The cops started an investigation in the case and found the dead body of Kasana today in a canal.

The police have registered a unnatural death case.