Dead woman comes back to life minutes before cremation in Berhampur

Berhampur: In a bizzare incident, a dead woman who was presumed to be dead comes back to life minutes before cremation in Berhampur on Wednesday.

Reports say, the woman K. Rajeshwari wife of Shivaram Pal, a resident of Berhampur had sustained burn injuries following an LPG cylinder leak accident at home last month.

Her husband Shivaram did not admit her to the hospital, rather kept her at home and arranged treatment for her at home.His wife Rajeshwari’s condition started deteriorating and on Wednesday when she did not respond or made any movements, her family members presumed her to be dead.

Her family members then arranged a funeral for Rajeshwari and at the crematorium before she was lit pyre, suddenly she gained consciousness. Seeing this, her family members immediately took her to MKCG College and Hospital in Berhampur.