Khurda: A dead leopard has been found near the Khurda bypass road. The leopard carcass has been retrieved from the bypass road in Khurda near Balugaon area.

The locals spotted the dead leopard and alerted the forest officials. According to sources the leopard was hit by an unidentified vehicle and died on the spot.

But the locals are terrified as the leopard was found so close to human settlement. They are raising questions as to how the wild animal had strayed into such a crowded area.