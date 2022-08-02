Dead Fish Found Floating In Kendrapara Village Pond

Kendrapara: A large number of dead fish were found floating in Garadapur panchayat Digi pond in Kendrapara district on Tuesday morning.

Since almost a year an all-woman SHG (Self Help Group) was getting loans and growing fish in the pond.

They used to earn huge profits from the business. This used to create jealousy among others.

According to sources, the villagers found around 1-3 kg of decomposed fish of different species floating in the pond since two days.

The exact cause of the deaths at the pond could not be ascertained immediately.

The women of the group complained to the Patkura police and have demanded officials to look into the matter.