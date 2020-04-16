Dead body seized in Pubusahi Khordha one detained

Dead body seized in Odisha’s Khordha district, murder suspected

By KalingaTV Bureau
Khordha: A dead body has been seized from Pubusahi Jaymangal road under Khordha model Police Station in Odisha on Thursday.

From preliminary investigation Police have taken it as a murder and accordingly started investigation. One person has been detained in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Gagan Behera of Pubu Sahi.

As per reports, the dead body was found by the locals on Thursday morning lying on the Pubusahi Jaymangal road. They immediately intimated Police about it.

Police reached the spot and seized the body and later sent for autopsy. Vehicle of the deceased was seen fallen near the body. Besides, from preliminary investigation Police suspected it to be a case of murder and accordingly started investigation. The deceased’s son has been detained in this connection.

It has been learnt that for the last few days tension gripped the deceased’s family over property dispute.

