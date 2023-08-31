Dead body of youth found in Boudh of Odisha, probe underway

Boudh: In a shocking incident, the body of a youth was found in a village in Boudh district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports.

According to latest reports, the incident took place in Takuda village of Harbhanga block of Boudh district.

The deceased has been identified as Rmesh Barik of Cheli Lendi village in Boudh, said reliable reports. It has been suspected that Ramesh has been murdered.

The local police has reached the spot and has seized the dead body. They are investigating into the matter. From preliminary investigation it has been found to be a murder.

The body has been sent for postmortem by the police to ascertain the exact cause of death. A probe has been launched by the police.

Detailed reports are awaited in this case.