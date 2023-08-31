Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Dead body of youth found in Boudh of Odisha, probe underway

In a shocking incident, the body of a youth was found in a village in Boudh district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
body of youth boudh
Image Credit: IANS

Boudh: In a shocking incident, the body of a youth was found in a village in Boudh district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports.

According to latest reports, the incident took place in Takuda village of Harbhanga block of Boudh district.

The deceased has been identified as Rmesh Barik of Cheli Lendi village in Boudh, said reliable reports. It has been suspected that Ramesh has been murdered.

The local police has reached the spot and has seized the dead body. They are investigating into the matter. From preliminary investigation it has been found to be a murder.

The body has been sent for postmortem by the police to ascertain the exact cause of death. A probe has been launched by the police.

Detailed reports are awaited in this case.

 

You might also like

11 cows killed, 2 critical as truck rams into cattle in Odisha

Elephant-Human conflict in Odisha: 4 people dead in a week in Angul, locals stage…

Maiden flight from Odisha’s Utkela airport to take off today, Check all details

Secretary of SC Committee on road safety meets Odisha Chief Secretary

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans