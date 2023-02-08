Dead body of woman in Cuttack, probe underway

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, the dead body of woman has been spotted near Jagatpur truck terminal, in Cuttack city on Wednesday.

The yet to be identified woman is said to around 50 years old. The deceased woman is believed to be a local resident.

From preliminary investigation, murder is suspected. The death is said to be due to asphyxiation, said reports. The Jagatpur police has reached the spot. The Scientific team is also on the spot.

The dead body of the woman has been was recovered and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for autopsy.

Further details awaited.