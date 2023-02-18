Dead body of woman in Cuttack, accused transgender arrested

Cuttack: In the case of the dead body of woman spotted near Jagatpur truck terminal in Cuttack on February 8, the accused has been arrested on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sumanta Kumar Jena alias Priya, he is said to be a transgender person.

The reason of the murder is said to be earlier enmity. Priya allegedly killed the woman with her saree. She strangled the woman to death. Priya has confessed to the crime and also shown the demo of the murder.

The woman is said to around 50 years old she has been identified as Kuni Sahoo. The deceased woman is believed to be a local resident.

From preliminary investigation, murder had been suspected. The death is said to be due to asphyxiation, said reports. The Jagatpur police had reached the spot. The Scientific team was also on the spot.

The dead body of the woman had been was recovered and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for autopsy.