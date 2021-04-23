Bhanjanagar: The dead bodies of an old man and his wife were found on Friday in Ganjam district of Odisha. As per circumstantial evidences, it seems to be a case of murder.

The deceased persons are identified as Bhima Pradhan (70) and his wife Shishula Pradhan.

As per reports, the couple was living in the Kaju forest near Shishundha village under Jagannath Prasad Police limits in the district for the last five to six years.

As per the locals, yesterday some youths had gone there. And bodies of the two were found in a pool of blood, wrapped in polythene today. There are also injury marks in their bodies.

After getting information Jagannath Prasad Police IIC reached the spot and initiated investigation.

