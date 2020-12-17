Dead Body Of Missing 3-Yr-Old Boy Fished Out From Well In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The dead body of the missing boy in Dhenkanal district has been fished out of the well on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident had take place yesterday in Khankira village under Nihalprasad block in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The 3-year-old boy was playing in his village when he went missing. The family members searched for him everywhere but in vain.

However in the morning today the dead body of the boy was fished out from a well in the village.

It is suspected that someone has murdered the child and thrown him into the well. There is a contusion on his head said reliable sources.

The police has launched a manhunt in this reguard.