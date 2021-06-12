Dead body of man found on railway tracks in Jajpur district of Odisha

Jajpur: The headless body of a youth has been found abandoned on the railway track in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

Reportedly, the body has been found on the railway track near Dhanamandala in the district. The head has been severed from the body.

An aadhar card has been seized from the spot from which the deceased has been identified to be from Kundal area of Badachana block.

It is being suspected that the youth has committed suicide on the tracks. The actual cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

On getting the information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.