Dead Body Of Man Found In Keonjhar Of Odisha, Probe Underway

Keonjhar: The dead body of a young man was recovered from under a tree on the roadside of Bholbeda village in Ghatgaon police station in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Umakant Naik of Bholbeda Balisah.

This morning, some villagers reported seeing his body lying under a tree on the side of the road, they immediately informed the Ghatgaon police.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained but police is investigating into the matter.