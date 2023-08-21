Dead body in drain in Cuttack, locals shocked

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, locals in the city were shocked to spot a dead body in drain in Cuttack of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the youth died after falling into the drain at Malgodown road in Cuttack late last night that is on Sunday.

The identity of deceased is yet to be ascertained. The locals spotted the body and immediately informed the Malgodown police station.

The police reached the spot and is investigating into the matter, said latest reports. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.