Dead Body Found Floating In Boudh Of Odisha

Boudh: A body has been found floating in the Mahanadi river near Marjakud bridge in Boudh district of Odisha.

According to reports, people on their morning walk noticed a body found floating under the Marjakud bridge of Mahanadi river.

They immediately informed the police. The Boudh police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

They recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

According to latest reports, efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the body.