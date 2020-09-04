Nabarangpur: The dead bodies of a woman and her son were recovered from their house in Murtuma village under Umerkot Police limits in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, the family members, after having their dinner last night, had gone to sleep, when all of a sudden the son felt severe pain in his stomach which ultimately led to his death. His mother also passed away after him.

The villagers rushed to the spot on being acknowledged about the incident. The family members are claiming suspicion of murder by lacing the food of the mother and son with poison.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Umarkot police station. Accordingly, Umerkot Police reached the crime spot and seized the dead bodies. Further investigation of the case is underway.