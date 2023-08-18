2 dead bodies in Bhubaneswar of Odisha recovered from closed house!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking piece of news, as many as two dead bodies in Bhubaneswar were recovered from a closed house on Friday.

This shocking incident has been reported from the Buffalo farm situated in Bhingarpur area under the Balianta police limits in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

From preliminary investigation it has been found that both the deceased youths were employees of the Buffalo farm. They have been identified as Santosh Das and Jagabandhu Behera.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday at around 10:30pm both of them had called their employer Antaryami Das. But Antaryami was busy so he could not receive their call.

Today, in the morning when Antaryami reached his farm the employees did not open the gate. He then called a few people and broke open the door to find that both Santosh Das and Jagabandhu Behera have died.

However, it is yet to be ascertained how both of them died. The Balianta police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.