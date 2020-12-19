Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths conducts raids at the residence and office of Ashok Ku Mishra , working as Senior Assistant in Director of Distance & Continuing Education (DDCE), Utkal University, Vani Vihar in the capital city on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The anti-corruption officials also conducted simultaneous raid at the double storied building at Mauza-Pandara in Mancheswar,Bhubaneswar, another double storied building in Prasanti Vihar in Patia, Bhubaneswar, his official quarter in the new-colony in Utkal Univeristy ,Vani Vihar, office room at DDCE, Vani-Vihar and his parental house located in Durgapur, Rameswar where he has constructed a single storied house following a search warrant issued by the Hon’ble Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During the search one more double storied building of Ashok has been detected at Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar and cash of Rs 3,55,000 has been recovered.