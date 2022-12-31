DCP Prateek Singh issues advisory on zero night celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Geeta Singh issued an advisory video message for the zero night celebration, across capital today.

“I request citizens to avoid over-speeding of vehicles, to ride at a speed of 50 km/hr inside the city, do not drink and drive, and in case you are attending any party, it is advisable to go along with a driver,” Bhuabneswar DCP said.

DCP added that strict action will be taken against the violators. He also said that citizens should avoid parking their vehicles on the road, and should ensure they should lock their vehicles.

In Bhubaneswar the Commissionerate police has set up checking points to ensure safe celebration of the New-Year.

Traffic congestion is likely to occur at Janpath, Nandankanan Road, Cuttack Road, and Rasulgarh on New Years’ Eve. We will keep sharing updates of traffic congestion through FM radios, official Twitter account of DCP Bhubaneswar, and DCP Traffic,” he added.