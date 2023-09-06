DCP office Bhubaneswar to get swanky new look within 1 year

Bhubaneswar: The DCP office Bhubaneswar is all set to look swanky and unique, it will be constructed within a year, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

Reports say that, the smart office of the DCP Bhubaneswar is being built at a cost of rupees nine crore 50 lakhs (Rs.9.50 Crore).

The office will be, a three-storied building in an area of ​​around 25 hundred square feet. The target has been fixed to complete the entire construction work within a year.

The office of the DCP Bhubaneswar will be on the third floor. The conference hall will be housed on the second floor and will be shared by the Special Task Force (STF), said reliable reports.

In addition to these the building will accommodate the police control room and the library. A canteen will also be functional inside the office building.

The State Police Housing Corporation has taken up the construction work, said reliable reports in this regard. Detailed reports awaited.