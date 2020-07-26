DCP Cuttack Launches WhatsApp Number For Grievance Redressal
Cuttack: The DCP Cuttack has launched a WhatsApp number for addressing public grievances through social media during this Covid19 challenge.
The WhatsApp No.8763068167 (secured) can be used by Citizens to share issues faced by them during the Covid crisis.
The DCP has assured that he will try his best to redress the grievances sent to him.
Addressing public grievances (T)social media during this #COVID19 challenges we’ve launched an official WhatsApp No.8763068167 (secured)Citizens can share issues in this No & we r happy to redress at our possible ways @CMO_Odisha @MoSarkar_Odisha @DGPOdisha @cpbbsrctc @prsprateek pic.twitter.com/968No2ccy8
— DCP CUTTACK (@dcp_cuttack) July 26, 2020