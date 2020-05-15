Bhubaneswar: Development Commissioner (DC) Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and 5T Secretary V K Pandian today visited Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts to review COVID19 preparedness.

These senior officers of Odisha Government visited the COVID19 hospitals in all the 3 districts and reviewed their preparedness. They also looked into the various measures taken by the district administration.

During the visit to Ganjam, they went to Sergarh, Hinjilicut, Kabisuryanagar, Aska, Polasara, Berhampur and saw the COVID19 containment steps.

They also visited the COVID19 care centers and held discussions with the district and block level officers.