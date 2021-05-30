Days After Husband’s Death, Woman ‘Hangs’ Herself In Odisha, Kin Allege Foul Play

Kendrapara: A woman was found dead and her body was hanging in the house days after her husband’s death at Cherantapada village under Rajkanika block of Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

One Manoj Tarai of the village, who was working as a Planning Officer at the Rural Development department in Bhadrak, reportedly met with an accident on May 25 and died on May 28 while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Also Read: Mentally ill woman attempts suicide in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Surprisingly his wife Swapna Majhi was also found dead yesterday as her body was hanging by her in-laws’ house. Thinking that she was alive, her in-laws reportedly rushed her to the local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the doctors declared her as brought dead.

On the other hand, Swapna’s family members alleged that she has been killed by her in-laws over dowry demands. Besides, they lodged an FIR over the incident.

Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the incident.