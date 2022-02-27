Day II: BJD heading towards 30/30 Zilla Parishad victory across Odisha: Watch

Bhubaneswar: As per the trends so far on the second day of Vote counting for the Odisha Panchayat polls it has been observed that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is heading towards a landslide victory.

Compared to the 2017 Panchayat Polls results, BJD on Day II has already added 66 seats more with another day’s counting still left.

The vote counting results on the second day, today show that BJD is either won or leading in 30 of all the 30 districts of the State. So far BJD has won or leading in 550 seats while BJP and Congress are leading in 32 seats each.

Yesterday on the first day of vote counting BJD candidates had won 89 per cent of the Zilla Parishad seats. Today as per the second day’s trend in most of the seats in all the districts BJD is leading.

As compared to 2017 BJD is going to register a record win as then it had got 476 seats. In 2012 the party had won in the maximum 651 Zilla Parishad seats.

In 15 districts BJP is yet to open score while Congress does not have anything in its kitty in 20 districts as per counting so far.

The counting for the 315 Zilla Parishad (ZP) zones started on Saturday while counting for 305 ZP zones was underway on Sunday. Counting of votes for remaining ZP zones will be taken up on February 28.

Out of the 315 ZP zones of the first day of counting, final results of 300 zones are out. Registering a landslide victory, the BJD has won 268 ZP seats while the BJP, which has emerged as the second largest party in Odisha during last rural poll held in 2017, has been able to win only 14 seats. The Congress too won 14 seats.

Two independent and two other political party candidates won the ZP seats, the SEC officials said.

The rural polls in Odisha were conducted in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. A total of 2.2 lakh candidates were in the fry as the State Election Commission (SEC) had already declared 36,523 ward members, 126 Sarpanchs, 326 Samiti members, and one Zilla Parishad member as elected uncontested.