Day after closing all gates Hirakud dam authorities open six gates to release water

Sambalpur: The authorities of the Hirakud dam in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today opened six sluice gates to release water from the reservoir a day after closing all gates of the dam.

The dam authorities opened six gates- four gates on right side of the reservoir and two gates on the left side- as the water level stood at 629.5 feet following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi river overnight.

The Hirakud dam has a holding capacity of 630 feet. Yesterday, the water level had dropped to 628.02 feet following which the authorities of the dam had closed all the gates.

As per the reports of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha recorded 284.7 mm rainfall in the last 21 days, which is 53 per cent more than the normal of 185.4 mm, and 20 per cent in excess of September’s monthly average of 235.7 mm.