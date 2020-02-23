khelo

Khelo India University Games 2020 Day-3 underway at KIIT

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 25

Bhubaneswar:  Today is the 3rd day of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 which is underway at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus.

Games on the 3rd day today started at around 7 am with the Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore vs Ranchi University clashing in the Women category.

Related News

4 children critically burnt as haystack catches fire in…

Naveen files nomination for BJD president post

Bhim Army’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ hits life in Odisha’s Sambalpur,…

Wild tusker tramples 3 to death, leaves 5 injured in Pipili

Several other events lined up for later in the day are, Fencing, Archery, Volleyball, Basketball and Swimming in both Men’s and Women’s category.

During the qualification round in Archery yesterday KIIT team comprising of Suryamani Majhi, Ranjit Nayak and Shraban Kumar performed well to enter into the elimination round in their category.

Similarly, Komalika Bari of Kolhan University and Sangampreet Bisna of Punjab University have continued their best performance to rise to the next level in Archery Men’s and Women’s events respectively.

 

You might also like
State

4 children critically burnt as haystack catches fire in Ganjam

State

Naveen files nomination for BJD president post

State

Bhim Army’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ hits life in Odisha’s Sambalpur, Rayagada

State

Wild tusker tramples 3 to death, leaves 5 injured in Pipili

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.