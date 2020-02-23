Bhubaneswar: Today is the 3rd day of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 which is underway at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus.

Games on the 3rd day today started at around 7 am with the Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore vs Ranchi University clashing in the Women category.

Several other events lined up for later in the day are, Fencing, Archery, Volleyball, Basketball and Swimming in both Men’s and Women’s category.

During the qualification round in Archery yesterday KIIT team comprising of Suryamani Majhi, Ranjit Nayak and Shraban Kumar performed well to enter into the elimination round in their category.

Similarly, Komalika Bari of Kolhan University and Sangampreet Bisna of Punjab University have continued their best performance to rise to the next level in Archery Men’s and Women’s events respectively.