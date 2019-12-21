DAV Pokhariput Celebrates Annual Day ‘Meraki’

Bhubaneswar: DAV Public School, Pokhariput celebrated its Annual Day ‘MERAKI- Maneuvering Marvel Through Action-2019’ on 21 December, Saturday on its premises on a spectacular scale which witnessed the lively and energetic participation of students. As the name suggests the cultural extravaganza was a self-projection of creativity and talent of the DAVians.

The celebration commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest Hon’ble Shri Justice Debabrata Dash, Odisha High Court and the other illustrious dignitaries followed by the musical ecstasy in chorus by Std.V to VII students. The school Principal Dr. (Ms.) Sujata presented the annual report by highlighting the school’s achievements and the latest milestones in all arenas. Students, teachers and the other staff members were felicitated with gold medals and trophies by the guests for their noteworthy achievements. Mr. Ashoka Kumar Sahu was felicitated for being the best administrative staff for 2018-19.

The secondary students initiated the cultural exploration with a vibrant classical dance performance ‘Payal ki Jhankar’. Tiny tots of Std.1 and 2 staged ‘Navras-Ek Anubhuti’, a programme dedicated to the nine facets of life. A dance tribute ‘Punjab-Di-Rounak’ by students of Std, V, ‘Western Swag’, by the students of VII, drama ‘Bhinna Ek Gandhi’ by Std.VI to IX, ‘Agraganyaa’ by Std, VIII and ‘Tut taa Tara’ by Std. IX students moved the hearts of the audience adding essence to the celebration.

The Chief Guest congratulated the school on its glorious achievements. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the responsibility of parents and teachers in giving freedom to children with the responsibility to live their dream life. The Chairman of the School Managing Committee, Sj. M. M.Panda in his welcome address advised teachers to inculcate required virtues amongst students for making them responsible citizens. The Regional Officer of DAV Institutions, Odisha zone-I Dr. K. C. Satpathy highlighted on the importance of discipline and sincerity in the student’s life. Principals of Sahodaya Schools Complex, Bhubaneswar Chapter, and the heads of the sister concern schools graced the occasion.