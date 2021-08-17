Dates for online application for B.Ed Entrance Exam 2021 announced, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of the Odisha government has on Tuesday announced the timeline of application process and entrance examination for admission into Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Bachelor of Hindi Education (B.H.Ed) courses.

According to the notification, the online form fill up for the B.Ed and B.H.Ed entrance exams will be held between August 20 and September 10, 2021.

The online computer-based entrance test will be conducted tentatively between October 7 and October 9. The selected candidates will take admission in government institutions across the state.

The candidates can dial Toll-Free Number 155335/ 1800-345-6770 for any queries. They also can visit the official websites (www.dheodisha.gov.in / www.samsodisha.gov.in) for more details.