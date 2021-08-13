Dates for OJEE-2021 announced, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will begin from September 6. This was informed by OJEE chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand on Friday.

According to Sudeep Kumar Chand, the OJEE-2021 to be conducted between September 6 and September 18, 2021.

“This is for information of all concerned that the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, 2021 (OJEE-2021), which was originally scheduled in the month of June, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will now be conducted during 6th September to 18th September, 2021,” said a notification issued by the OJEE.

“The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts on each day of the examination,” it added.

The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed on the official websites of OJEE (www.ojee.nic.in/www.odishajee.com).

Information on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examination and downloading of Admit Card etc. shall be notified later on.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the above websites for the latest updates.

Check the schedule for OJEE 2021: