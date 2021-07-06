Dates for JEE Main 2021 announced, check details

New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Exam schedule for JEE Main sessions 2021 has been announced. It was announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through a live session this evening.

As per the announcement, the April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted between July 20 and July 25. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be conducted from July 27 and August 2.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or more than one Sessions (April /May 2021) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one Session, he/she has to pay the Examination Fee only for that Session during the application period.

If a candidate wants to apply only for B.E./B.Tech.(Paper-1) in April Session and B.Arch. (Paper-2A)/ B.Planning (Paper-2B) in the May Session then he/she should apply separately. i.e. For B.E./B.Tech. (Paper-1) in April Session during the application window opened for April Session and B.Arch. (Paper-2A)/ B.Planning (Paper-2B) in May Session during the application window when it is opened for the May Session.

The candidates who have applied earlier for April/May Session can modify their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) during the period from 6 to 8 July 2021 for (postponed) April Session and 9 to 12 July 2021 for (postponed) May Session.

Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 8 July 2021 for (postponed) April Session and on 12 July 2021 for (postponed) May Session. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful.

A candidate can also withdraw from (postponed) April/May sessions by following the procedure detailed in the Application Form.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2021 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at [email protected]