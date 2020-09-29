Karnataka
Representational image

Dates for by-election to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly Constituencies declared; Check details  

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced dates for by-elections to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

According to the Election Commission of India, the by-polls will be held on November 3 while the counting will be done on November 10.

The notification will be issued on October 9 while the last date of nomination of the by-elections is October 16.

Related News

Chain Snatching Incident Caught on CCTV in Odisha’s…

Odisha Imposes Restriction On Use Of Private Vehicles For…

Odisha Human Rights Commission To Remain Closed Till Sept 30

4014 more COVID patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries…

Candidates who wants to withdraw their candidature after filing nomination can do so by October 19.

Voting for the bypolls will be conducted on November 3 and counting on November 11. Results will be declared on the same day.

Check details:

Dates for by-election to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly Constituencies declared

You might also like
State

BJD Spokesperson Sasmit Patra Tests Covid Positive

State

Woman killed in truck accident in Odisha, Irate Villagers Block Road

State

Do you know you can update Mobile number in Aadhaar card without any document? Here’s…

State

Bike theft captured on CCTV in Odisha, Probe Underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7