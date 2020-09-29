Dates for by-election to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly Constituencies declared; Check details  

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced dates for by-elections to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

According to the Election Commission of India, the by-polls will be held on November 3 while the counting will be done on November 10.

The notification will be issued on October 9 while the last date of nomination of the by-elections is October 16.

Candidates who wants to withdraw their candidature after filing nomination can do so by October 19.

Voting for the bypolls will be conducted on November 3 and counting on November 11. Results will be declared on the same day.

