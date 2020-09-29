Dates for by-election to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly Constituencies declared; Check details
Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced dates for by-elections to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies in Odisha.
According to the Election Commission of India, the by-polls will be held on November 3 while the counting will be done on November 10.
The notification will be issued on October 9 while the last date of nomination of the by-elections is October 16.
Candidates who wants to withdraw their candidature after filing nomination can do so by October 19.
Voting for the bypolls will be conducted on November 3 and counting on November 11. Results will be declared on the same day.
Check details: