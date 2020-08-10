Date for Common PG Entrance Test Odisha 2020 announced: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The dateline for the Common PG Entrance Test – 2020 (CPET – 2020) for the Odisha State Public Universities and Colleges with PG Courses under the project Student Academic Management System (SAMS) was announced. It will be available in www.samsodisha.gov.in. from August 12, 2020. The Common Prospectus (CP) for CPET-2020 will be available in the said website. Here is the detail information:

Availability of Online Application Form (CAF) in the website samsodisha.gov.in will be from 2 pm onwards on 12 August 2020.

Last date of applying online CAF through samsodisha.gov.in is August 31, 11.45 pm

Availability of Hall Ticket in applicant e-Space for downloading is 2.00 pm of September 20, 2020.

Commencement of Entrance Examination (CPET – 2020) 30 th September to 7 th October, 2020.

September to 7 October, 2020. Updating of Graduation/ Equivalent mark by applicants till 11.45 pm of October 10, 2020.

Handing over of the entrance marks to OCAC by the Entrance Exam conducting Universities is 20 th October 2020.

October 2020. Publication of State wide merit list October 25, 2020.

Completion of admission Process by the respective Universities and Colleges, offering PG teaching facility is November 20, 2020.

Commencement of PG 1st Year Classes by December 1, 2020