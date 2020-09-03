Data Entry Operator in Vigilance net in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A data entry operator was nabbed by Vigilance sleuths on Thursday in Jagatshingpur district of Odisha. He was caught red handed when allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs.10,000.

The accused has been identified asTapan Kumar Sethi, an employee in the office of the Drug Inspector in Jagatsinghpur.

The Data Entry Operator was allegedly taking the bribe from one Suvendu Swain in order to issue a drug license in his favour, informed a Vigilance sleuth.

After getting information, Vigilance officers had laid a trap on Thursday and the accused was caught red-handed in the act.

“The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused,” said an official.

A case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway.