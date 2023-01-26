Daruthenga dumping yard: Locals protest relocation on machinery

Bhubaneswar: On Thursday, there was a high level of unrest in the Daruthenga neighbourhood outside of Bhubaneswar due to the ongoing debate over the local dump. Following the relocation of five large machinery for the Bhuasuni treatment plant by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the neighbourhood residents protested.

The Chandaka-Pitapali road was blocked for several hours by the villagers as part of the protest. The road barricade had a negative impact on vehicle traffic on the main road. Numerous locals, including Daruthenga Sarpanch, took part in the agitation today.

An agitator claimed that the government attempted to begin a bio-mining operation without any prior debate and dumped yard work. The work should have been completed after consulting with the locals beforehand, as per the earlier promise. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent equipment and other items to the scene in the middle of the night.

It is important to note that the initiative to build a dumping yard has been the source of local opposition since 2008.

An earlier decision was made to hold a review meeting each month. However, allegations claim that it hasn’t been done so far. Another neighbourhood resident added that the BMC should look for an alternative area for the dumping yard project. That had been their demand for the previous 15 years.