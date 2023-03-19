Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple to be restricted during this time

The public darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be restricted from 5 PM to 10 PM tomorrow due to the 'Khasapada' ritual.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
jagannath temple
File Photo

Puri: The Shri Jagannath Temple Administrator (SJTA) in Puri has decided to restrict the public darshan at the 12th-century shrine tomorrow due to the ‘Khasapada’ ritual.

Take a look

Odisha Chief Secretary felicitated during Vani Vihar 1986 batch get…

CHSL 2021 result declared, more than 16,000 candidates called for…

According to reports, the public darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be restricted from 5 PM to 10 PM tomorrow due to the ‘Khasapada’ ritual.

The Shri Jagannath Temple Administrator, however, clarified that the people can seek the blessings of the trinity before the beginning of the restricted time period i.e 5 PM to 10 PM.

Subadh Nayak 8627 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Huge quantity of opium cultivation destroyed in Sambalpur, 2 detained

State

MeT issues yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha, check

State

Odisha’s Mayurbhanj gets featured in TIME’s 2023 list of World’s…

State

Odisha: Dead Body stuffed in sack found from near river, murder suspected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7