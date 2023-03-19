Darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple to be restricted during this time

Puri: The Shri Jagannath Temple Administrator (SJTA) in Puri has decided to restrict the public darshan at the 12th-century shrine tomorrow due to the ‘Khasapada’ ritual.

According to reports, the public darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be restricted from 5 PM to 10 PM tomorrow due to the ‘Khasapada’ ritual.

The Shri Jagannath Temple Administrator, however, clarified that the people can seek the blessings of the trinity before the beginning of the restricted time period i.e 5 PM to 10 PM.