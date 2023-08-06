Dangaria Kandhas gherao police station over detention of two youths in Rayagada

Scores of Dangaria Kandhas today gheraoed the Kalyansinghpur police station in Odisha’s Rayagada district over detention of two youths.

By Subadh Nayak 0
kalyansinghpur police station gheraoed

Rayagada: Scores of Dangaria Kandhas today gheraoed the Kalyansinghpur police station in Odisha’s Rayagada district over detention of two youths.

Hundreds of Dangaria Kandhas from 112 villages gheraoed the Kalyansinghpur police station with their traditional weapons and demanded immediate release of two youths namely Krushna Sika and Bari Sika.

Must Read

Odisha: Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning…

3-day international seminar-cum-workshop on “People,…

Krushna Sika and Bari Sika of Patangpadar village had reportedly gone to Lanjigarh to attend a meeting. However, police picked them up while they were returning home.

Alleging that the youths were illegally detained by the cops, the tribals gheraoed the police station. They also warned to hit the street and gherao different police stations of the district if police fails to release them immediately.

Additional SP, SDPO, 5 IICs along with DVF, CRPF and police force have been deployed in Kalyansinghpur to avoid any untoward incidents.

You might also like
State

Intoxicated man stabs wife to death in Nabarangpur

State

Odisha: EOW arrests two more individuals in Rs. 8 crore bank fraud case

State

Water level in Hirakud Dam starts decreasing, No more gates to be opened

State

1 dead, 1 critically injured in fatal road accident in Jajpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans