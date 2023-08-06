Dangaria Kandhas gherao police station over detention of two youths in Rayagada

Rayagada: Scores of Dangaria Kandhas today gheraoed the Kalyansinghpur police station in Odisha’s Rayagada district over detention of two youths.

Hundreds of Dangaria Kandhas from 112 villages gheraoed the Kalyansinghpur police station with their traditional weapons and demanded immediate release of two youths namely Krushna Sika and Bari Sika.

Krushna Sika and Bari Sika of Patangpadar village had reportedly gone to Lanjigarh to attend a meeting. However, police picked them up while they were returning home.

Alleging that the youths were illegally detained by the cops, the tribals gheraoed the police station. They also warned to hit the street and gherao different police stations of the district if police fails to release them immediately.

Additional SP, SDPO, 5 IICs along with DVF, CRPF and police force have been deployed in Kalyansinghpur to avoid any untoward incidents.